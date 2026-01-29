Despite Tariff Hikes and Global Uncertainty, India’s Economy Set to Grow Up to 7.2%: Eco Survey

India’s fiscal deficit declined from 9.2 per cent of GDP in FY21 to 4.8 per cent in FY25 (Provisional Accounts) and is budgeted at 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26. Over the same period, the revenue deficit as a proportion of GDP has narrowed steadily, reaching its lowest level since FY09. This has enabled higher capital expenditure and reflects a sustained improvement in the quality of government spending, the Survey pointed out.