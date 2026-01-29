Manipur Police Arrest Two KCP (City Meitei) Cadres in Separate Operations

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces have arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–City Meitei) in separate operations carried out on Wednesday.
In the first operation, police arrested Longjam Nelson Singh, also known as Thoiba (22), a resident of Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai in Imphal West district.
He was apprehended from his locality under the Lamphel Police Station area.
"On 28.01.2026, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (City Meitei), one Longjam Nelson Singh @ Thoiba (22) of Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai, Imphal West district, from his locality under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West district," Police wrote on X.
In a separate action on the same day, security forces arrested Nongthombam Isingchaoba Singh, also known as Kondum (19), of Wangkhei Wangkheimayum Leirak in Imphal East district.
He was picked up from Kongba Laishram Leikai Heinoubon under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.
"On 28.01.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (City Meitei), one Nongthombam Isingchaoba Singh (19) @ Kondum of Wangkhei Wangkheimayum Leirak, Imphal East district, from Kongba Laishram Leikai Heinoubon, under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district," Police added.
Police said that both individuals are active cadres of the KCP (City Meitei) outfit.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in unlawful activities and to identify possible links with other members of the organisation.