Heavy Rain Triggers Fresh Landslide, Blocking Critical Hoj-Potin Highway Stretch

Itanagar: Continuous heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh has triggered a fresh landslide at the notorious Hoj Second Block Point, completely blocking a vital section of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The downpour caused a massive amount of mud and rock debris to cascade down the hillside, spilling onto the carriageway and bringing all vehicular movement to a sudden halt. The road closure has left numerous vehicles stranded on both sides of the affected stretch, causing severe delays and frustration for commuters travelling through the mountainous corridor.

The Hoj-Potin route is a crucial transport lifeline for several districts in the region, making it highly vulnerable to prolonged traffic chaos when disruptions occur. Local authorities have been alerted to the situation and are preparing to deploy heavy earth-moving machinery to clear the rubble. However, officials warned that ongoing torrential rain and unstable hillside conditions could hamper immediate clearance operations, and have advised travellers to exercise extreme caution or seek alternative routes until normal traffic flow is safely restored.