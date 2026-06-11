Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle 16 Illegal Bunkers, Seize Arms Cache in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: In a major coordinated operation aimed at restoring stability to conflict-hit Manipur, a joint team of security forces has successfully dismantled 16 illegal bunkers and seized a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition in the foothills of Ukhrul district.

The intensive security drive was executed by a combined team comprising the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur State Police. Acting on precise intelligence regarding the presence of fortified, unauthorised structures being used by armed miscreants to launch cross-border attacks, the forces neutralised these strategic positions along the volatile ridge lines.

During the extensive search operations that followed the demolition of the bunkers, security personnel recovered an array of weapons, including automatic rifles, country-made mortars, single-barrel guns, and a significant quantity of live ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The destruction of these fortifications is viewed as a significant tactical breakthrough, effectively disrupting the operational capabilities of armed groups active in the area. This crackdown follows recent exchanges of gunfire in the Ukhrul–Kamjong border belt, which had escalated tensions among local communities.

A senior police official confirmed that security forces have intensified area domination patrols and electronic surveillance across the vulnerable foothills. Authorities reiterated that joint operations will continue unabated to neutralise illegal structures and disarm miscreants in a bid to bring lasting peace to the region.