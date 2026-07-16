Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging Across Tinsukia

Guwahati: Continuous rainfall over the past two days has triggered severe artificial flooding across Tinsukia district, inundating roads, residential areas and public spaces, while disrupting normal life in several parts of the town.

The waterlogging has affected localities including Nakharai, No. 1 Balupara, Barguri, Jariguri, Kakratoli and Hengalguri, where roads, residential compounds and several houses have been submerged. The flooding has caused widespread hardship for residents, many of whom say the problem has become a recurring feature of the monsoon season.

Several key locations, including Tinsukia Police Station Chariali, Women's College, New Pukhuri, Ward No. 4, Kochujan Tea Estate and Bordoloi Nagar, remain severely affected as rising water levels have disrupted traffic movement and day-to-day activities.

People of that area have blamed the recurring artificial flooding on inadequate drainage infrastructure, alleging that poorly constructed drains and culverts have failed to cope even with moderate rainfall. They claimed that repeated appeals and protest programmes demanding a permanent solution have yielded little response from the administration and the concerned departments.

Locals further alleged that the flooding has exposed serious shortcomings in the district's civic infrastructure, pointing out that just two days of continuous rainfall were enough to overwhelm the drainage system and leave large parts of the town submerged.

The affected people have urged the Assam Government and the district administration to take immediate as well as long-term measures to address the recurring problem of artificial flooding. They have also called for the strengthening of the urban drainage network and the provision of necessary relief to those affected by the waterlogging.