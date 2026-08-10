Heavy Rainfall Blocks NH-10 in Sikkim disrupting Traffic

Guwahati: Torrential overnight rainfall caused a stretch of National Highway-10 at 20 Mile in Bardang, Sikkim, to be blocked after debris and other materials were washed onto the road, disrupting traffic.

The affected section became temporarily blocked , leaving several vehicles stranded and causing delays along the key highway connecting Sikkim with West Bengal.

After the blockage , road clearance teams and police were deployed to the site to remove the accumulated debris and restore traffic movement. Government and police are also monitoring nearby stretches of the highway for possible fresh blockages, landslides and other damage as heavy rain continues in the region.

National Highway-10 serves as a crucial lifeline for Sikkim, carrying passengers , tourists, commercial vehicles and essential supplies between the state and the rest of the country. Any prolonged disruption on the route can significantly affect connectivity and the movement of essential goods.

The official department have advised riders and drivers to exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable stretches and avoid unnecessary journeys until the affected section is fully cleared and declared safe for traffic.