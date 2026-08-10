Landslide and flooding in Guwahati spark panic in Geetanagar, renew calls for preventive measures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Heavy pre-dawn showers that lashed Guwahati on Sunday triggered a landslide at Geetanagar, sparking panic among residents of the locality and raising fresh concerns over the vulnerability of residential areas to rain-induced landslips.

The landslide occurred at Anupam Path in the Outal locality of Geetanagar, where a portion of a concrete slab forming part of the road, along with a substantial amount of earth, came crashing down near neighbouring houses following incessant rainfall.

Residents in the area were left jittery following the incident, fearing that further erosion and earth movement could trigger another landslide and pose a serious threat to houses and people living in the lower stretches of the area.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by residents living along vulnerable slopes in Guwahati, particularly during periods of intense rainfall. With the city witnessing heavy showers since the early hours of Sunday, residents have expressed concern over the possibility of further landslide activity if the rain continues.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also triggered severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati. Flash-flood-prone areas, including Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and Kahilipara, were inundated on Sunday morning, disrupting normal life.

The latest landslide and widespread waterlogging have once again brought the city’s recurring rain-related vulnerabilities into focus, with residents urging the authorities to take preventive measures in vulnerable areas before the situation worsens.

Also read: Kaliabor Landslides Disrupt Traffic on National Highway in Burhapahar