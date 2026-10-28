Helena Bharali: The Inspiring Journey of an Assamese Woman Entrepreneur Cut Short by Tragedy

Guwahati: Helena Bharali, a successful Assamese woman entrepreneur, had overcome numerous challenges to build a life and career of her own. However, her remarkable journey came to a tragic end on 26th October’s night when she was killed by Ghanakanta Gogoi in a shooting incident at Bora Service, Guwahati. Her death has left many in shock, bringing renewed attention to the struggles and achievements that shaped her life.

Helena was the daughter of prominent Barpeta businessman Bilas Bharali and Tunglata Bharali, residents of Ichhapurhati. Her father was involved in the automobile business and also owned a cinema hall. A keen admirer of cinema, he named his daughter Helena after the renowned dancer Helen.

After her marriage and the birth of her son, Helena moved to Guwahati to ensure better educational opportunities for him. Initially, she stayed at Hotel Bilas, which was then her residential house before beginning her entrepreneurial journey. Her father later built a three-storey house for her in the Jonali in Zoo Road, Guwahati where she initially started a rental business before converting it into a girls' hostel.

Starting with just eight beds, she gradually expanded the hostel's capacity to 60. She personally took on various responsibilities, sometimes working as a warden, security guard or cook. Her hard work and dedication eventually enabled her to establish a boys' hostel as well.

Helena later launched Helen's Technical Enterprise, supplying uniforms to students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across several districts. She also opened a boutique on Zoo Road, named Muga Silk House, later handing over its management due to time constraints.

Around six years ago, she established ‘Muga’, a business specialising in traditional Assamese textiles, on Zoo Road.

Helena's journey reflected determination, independence and entrepreneurial spirit. However, Monday's shooting claimed her life along with those of her son Devarshi Kashyap , daughter-in-law Rinika Hijam Kahyap and elder brother, Bhudev Bharali, who had arrived from Barpeta.