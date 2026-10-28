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Hotel Bilas Inn Tragedy: Bhudev Bharali’s Daughter Demands Justice

She asserted that her father, aunt, grandfather and sister-in-law would receive justice only if the accused were killed in an encounter
Hotel Bilas Inn Tragedy: Bhudev Bharali’s Daughter Demands Justice
Hotel Bilas Inn Tragedy: Bhudev Bharali’s Daughter Demands Justice
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Guwahati: The daughter of Bhudev Bharali, who was killed in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, has demanded that the accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, be killed in an encounter, expressing anguish over the deaths of her family members.

“Just as he killed our family members, he should also be killed,” she said, calling for justice for the victims. She asserted that her father, aunt, grandfather and sister-in-law would receive justice only if the accused were killed in an encounter.

Her statement reflects the grief and anger within the Bharali family after  the 26th October  shooting. Meanwhile, a Kamrup (Metro) district court has remanded Gogoi to seven days of police custody in connection with the killing of five people at Hotel Bilas Inn.

Gogoi was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on tuesday evening, 27th October , after  his arrest, a senior official of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate said.

Also Read- Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Wife Asks Landlord Not to Open Rented Room's Door

Justice
Hotel Bilas Inn
Bhudev Bharali
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