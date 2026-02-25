Heroin Worth Rs 1.68 Crore Seized in Manipur, One Held

Imphal: Troops of the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, recovered 840 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.68 crore and apprehended one person in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation near the T/Khullen Naka checkpoint, where the suspect was intercepted. During the search, the heroin consignment weighing 840 grams was recovered and seized.
"Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police and CRPF apprehended one individual and recovered 840gms of Heroin worth ₹1.68 Crore during an operation on 23 Feb 2026 near T/ Khullen Naka Check point in Kangpokpi district highlighting the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles in its fight against drug menace and its continued efforts to ensure peace, security and a drug-free society in the region," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Security officials said the operation underscores the sustained efforts of Assam Rifles and other agencies to crack down on the drug trade in the region.
The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Authorities noted that the northeastern corridor continues to be sensitive due to attempts by drug trafficking networks to move contraband through interior routes, prompting intensified surveillance and coordinated action by security forces.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation on February 22, Assam Rifles seized a major consignment of contraband cigarettes valued at around Rs 82 lakh in Assam’s Cachar district.
According to officials, the recovery was made during a late-evening joint operation with Cachar Police in the Bhaskhandi area based on specific intelligence.
The team intercepted a shipment of illegal Esse Light cigarettes that was being transported through the route.
The seized cigarettes were handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation and necessary legal action.
Security agencies said such back-to-back operations reflect ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and narcotics trafficking in the Northeast and to disrupt networks attempting to exploit remote border and transit points.