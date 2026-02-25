Tripura Govt Provided 20,196 Jobs in Eight Years on Merit Basis: Manik Saha

Agartala: The Tripura government has provided 20,196 jobs over the past eight years, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday, asserting that recruitment in the state is being carried out on the basis of transparency and merit.
Saha was speaking at a function held at Pragya Bhavan where offer letters were handed over to 52 candidates selected for TFS Grade-I Fishery Officer posts.
He said the appointments reflect the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment.
“Our government has provided a total of 20,196 government jobs, including die-in-harness, till December 25, 2025 on the basis of transparency and merit,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He also emphasised that only deserving candidates are being selected and that recommendations are no longer required to secure government employment.
Referring to earlier years, Saha said militancy and poor connectivity had once made it difficult for people in remote areas to access job opportunities. He noted that the situation has improved significantly due to better law and order and enhanced connectivity, and credited the Centre’s focus on the North East for infrastructure gains.
Addressing the newly appointed officers, he urged them to discharge their duties responsibly and continue upgrading their professional skills.
He further said that government employees must remain committed to serving citizens who approach offices for assistance.
The Chief Minister also added that alongside regular recruitment, the state is also promoting self-reliance.
"Tripura currently ranks second among North Eastern states in fish production and called for sustained efforts to further strengthen the sector," Shah noted.
Saha said the government has undertaken multiple initiatives to boost fish output, including revival of unused water bodies, excavation of new ponds and promotion of scientific fish farming.
Fisheries Minister Sudhanshu Das and Fisheries Department Secretary Deepa D. Nair were present at the programme.