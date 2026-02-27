Hidden car compartments fail to conceal drugs, liquor in Assam; three held

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized a large quantity of suspected contraband drugs and illegal liquor from concealed compartments in vehicles during two separate operations, leading to the arrest of three persons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
According to the Chief Minister, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 4 crore from a specially built secret chamber inside a vehicle at Bagori.
Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.
"Hidden compartments in cars won’t hide crime. Bagori - 80,000 Yaba tablets (~₹4 cr) recovered from a secret chamber, 2 Arrests," Sarma wrote on X.
In another operation at Digorkhal, police teams recovered 81 cartons of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), amounting to 819 litres, from a hidden hold in a vehicle.
One person was taken into custody.
The Chief Minister praised the efforts of Assam Police and the district units involved in the operations, commending their continued crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal liquor movement.
He reiterated the state government’s commitment to intensifying the campaign against narcotics under the ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative.
"Digorkhal - 81 cartons illegal IMFL (819 litres) recovered from a hidden hold, 1 Arrest. Very good job @assampolice, @GoalparaPol & @BadarpurPol #AssamAgainstDrugs," he added.