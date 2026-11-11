Hijack Threat Note Found on Air India Flight at Kolkata Airport

Guwahati: A Panic situation was created on 11th November at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, after a suspected hijack threat was reported on a Mumbai-bound Air India flight carrying 147 passengers.

As per airport officials, a threatening message warning that the aircraft would be hijacked at 10.10 am was discovered written on the mirror of one of the aircraft’s lavatories shortly before its scheduled departure at 10.20 am.

After the discovery, the pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), prompting airport authorities to move the aircraft to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh confirmed that the threat note had been found inside the aircraft.

After the alert, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force and specialised airport security teams launched a thorough search operation. The aircraft was being inspected for any suspicious objects or potential security threats.

Meanwhile, police and other security agencies have initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible for writing the threatening message

Further details are awaited.