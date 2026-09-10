Ramanuj Goswami Makes Explosive Confessions During Police Interrogation

Guwahati: Today, Ramanuj Goswami has reportedly made several startling revelations during police interrogation in connection with the case involving his wife Riya Talukdar Goswami. As per interrogation Ramanuj reveals that, Riya was aware of Ramanuj’s HIV status before their marriage. He allegedly told investigators that Riya had married him for financial reasons.

Ramanuj further claimed that Riya had met a wealthy ‘sugar daddy’ at a nightclub. He allegedly said that he was aware of the man’s identity and that Riya used to take money and used to go out with the man . As per interrogation Ramanuj , Riya had also password-protected her mobile phone, allegedly to prevent Ramanuj from accessing certain information.

Ramanuj reportedly told police that Riya had been watching television until late on the night of her murder.He also claimed that he consumed excessive alcohol after she refused to share her phone password.

Moreover, Ramanuj Goswami reportedly confessed that he killed Riya in a fit of extreme anger.