Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam’s Master Strategist of Power Politics

Guwahati: In political circles, he has long been regarded as a go-getter — a leader who understands both the pulse of the people and the intricate workings of bureaucracy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rise in state politics has been marked by sharp political instincts, relentless organisational work and an unmatched ability to remain at the centre of power.

His ascent in Assam politics is often described as a masterclass in political strategy. From the Congress era to the BJP-led government, Sarma remained a decisive force in key policy and political decisions. Since 2001, he has played a central role in shaping governance in Assam, regardless of which party was in power.

Known for aligning himself with the political power centre of the time, Sarma built a reputation as a leader who could deliver results. That political acumen eventually catapulted him to the highest office in the state. His aggressive style of functioning and round-the-clock political engagement have often caught both rivals and allies off guard.

The defining moment of his career came in 2021 when he emerged as the BJP’s choice for Chief Minister after the party’s victory in the Assam Assembly elections, effectively replacing a sitting Chief Minister within his own alliance framework. The move underlined his growing influence within the Bharatiya Janata Party and national politics.

Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Assam, Sarma studied at Cotton College before pursuing law at Government Law College, Guwahati. He began his political journey with the Congress and was once considered a close confidant of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. During the Congress regime, he handled major portfolios including Health, Education and Finance.

In 2015, Sarma switched allegiance to the BJP in a move that dramatically altered Assam’s political landscape. He subsequently became one of the architects of the BJP’s expansion in the Northeast and played a key role in building the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

As Chief Minister, Sarma has focused on infrastructure growth, welfare schemes, healthcare expansion, education reforms and investment promotion. He has also taken strong positions on issues such as illegal immigration, border security, identity politics and cultural nationalism.

Beyond governance, Sarma is recognised for his strong public outreach, active social media presence and ability to connect with people across different sections of society. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the BJP’s most influential faces in Eastern and North Eastern India, shaping not just Assam’s politics but also the broader political narrative of the region.