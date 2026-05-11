Himanta Biswa Sarma Re-Elected as Assam Chief Minister, To Take Oath on May 12

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has been unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party, paving the way for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Assam.

The decision was taken during a crucial meeting of BJP legislators and alliance partners held in Guwahati following the NDA’s victory in the Assam Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders and NDA allies extended their support to Dr. Sarma, reaffirming confidence in his leadership and governance model.

Dr. Sarma is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 12 at 11:40 AM at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony as the chief guest. Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, BJP leaders and dignitaries are also expected to be present at the grand event.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota shared the official appointment announcement on X, stating that the Governor of Assam has formally appointed Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India.

“On behalf of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, I am honoured and privileged to issue the appointment order of the new Chief Minister of Assam. In exercise of the powers vested under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam has been pleased to appoint Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam,” the statement read.

Dr. Sarma, who first assumed office as Assam’s Chief Minister in 2021, has emerged as one of the BJP’s most influential leaders in the Northeast. During his tenure, the state government focused on infrastructure expansion, welfare schemes, education reforms, healthcare development, law and order, and investment promotion.

His re-election is being seen as a major endorsement of the BJP-led NDA government’s performance in Assam over the past five years. Party leaders and supporters across the state celebrated the announcement with rallies, sweets distribution and victory processions.

Security arrangements and preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are currently underway in Guwahati, with thousands of supporters expected to attend the event.