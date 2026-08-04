Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs Jharkhand Students, Seeks Justice Over Recruitment Exam Row

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his support to students in Jharkhand protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, urging the state government to accept their demands and ensure justice.

In a post on social media, Sarma said he had witnessed the concerns of JSSC-CGL aspirants during the Jharkhand Assembly elections and understood the frustration of students demanding a fair recruitment process.

"I can well understand the feelings of the students who are protesting today for their future and for justice. If the JMM-Congress-RJD government had acted with sensitivity and transparency on the students' complaints in time, the situation would not have reached this point," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister alleged that complaints of irregularities and paper leaks had continued to surface, putting the future of lakhs of young aspirants at risk.

Expressing his "moral support" for the students' movement, Sarma urged the Jharkhand government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the protesters.

"I express my moral support for this just movement of Jharkhand's students and youth, and urge the state government to immediately accept their legitimate demands and deliver justice to them. Injustice with the future of the youth cannot be acceptable at any cost," he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination held on April 19 and a probe by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), into the alleged recruitment irregularities.