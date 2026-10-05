Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Hagrama Mohilary-Led BTC on Completing One Year in Office

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on completing one year in office, saying coordinated efforts by the NDA governments at the Centre, in Assam and in the BTC were accelerating development in the region.

In a social media post, Sarma said the governments in Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar were working together to ensure rapid progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). “Our Triple Engine NDA Govt in Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar is ensuring that the region grows and progresses swiftly on the developmental ladder,” he said.

Sarma said the government was implementing every clause of the Bodo Peace Accord under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to ensure lasting peace in the region. He also highlighted welfare schemes being implemented in the BTR, including Orunodoi, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and free ration distribution.

The Chief Minister said the Assam government had approved a special package of Rs 1,000 crore for road infrastructure in the region. He added that efforts were underway to develop the BTR as a manufacturing and logistics hub.