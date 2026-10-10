Himanta Biswa Sarma Dismisses Opposition Protest in Delhi as ‘Frustration’

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, today dismissed the Opposition’s protest in New Delhi, describing it as an expression of frustration and asserting that the demonstrations would not distract the government from its public welfare agenda.

Speaking in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sarma said the government would continue its work despite protests by Opposition parties.

“When the Opposition is frustrated, they stage such spectacles. It makes no difference. Keep working for the people, and the people will continue to bless you,” the Chief Minister said.

His remarks came amid an Opposition protest in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier, Opposition MPs gathered at Moets in central Delhi for a lunch meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 8th October . They later proceeded to Raj Ghat, accompanied by thousands of supporters, and staged a sit-in protest for around an hour before deciding to leave the site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police imposed extensive restrictions around the protest areas, including a ban on trucks and other large commercial and passenger vehicles. The restrictions also affected Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, a key mode of transport for commuters across the National Capital Region.