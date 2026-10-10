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ED Reopens Disproportionate Assets Investigation Against Nupur Bora

Nupur Bora was previously arrested by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in connection with two cases involving allegations of corruption and the accumulation of assets disproportionate
Nupur Bora
ED Reopens Disproportionate Assets Investigation Against Nupur Bora
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Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reopened its investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets linked to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora and directed her to appear at its Guwahati office today.

Bora was previously arrested by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in connection with two cases involving allegations of corruption and the accumulation of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to findings by the Vigilance Cell, Bora allegedly amassed assets worth 416 per cent more than her known sources of income during her six years of service.

The allegations prompted an investigation into her assets and financial transactions. The ED has now been entrusted with probing the disproportionate assets case, marking a further development in the proceedings against the ACS officer.

Her appearance at the ED’s Guwahati office is expected to form part of the agency’s investigation into the alleged accumulation of unexplained wealth.

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Enforcement Directorate
Nupur Bora
Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell
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