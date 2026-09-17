Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing a video message from the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu in Guwahati. In the video shared on social media, Sarma conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Assam and praised his efforts towards the country.

“Today is the birthday of India’s respected Prime Minister and the symbol of our resolve, Narendra Modi ji. On this occasion, on behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Sarma said.

He also wished the Prime Minister continued success in serving the nation and said that the people of India stand with his vision for the country’s future.

“Continue working for the country in the same way and move ahead with the resolve you have taken to make India a Vishwaguru. The people of the country are with you,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Sarma also posted a separate message on Twitter , highlighting what he described as Modi’s commitment to public service, good governance and nation-building.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who, with his resolve for service, good governance, and nation-building, is taking India to new heights,” Sarma wrote.