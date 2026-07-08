CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Children to Embrace Real-Life Experiences During Summer Holidays

Guwahati: With summer holidays under way, the familiar excitement of the season has once again brought back memories of childhood for many. With summer vacations around the corner CM urges children to visit maternal grandparents' homes, playing outdoors with friends, reading magazines and enjoying a carefree break from school.

However, times have changed. Today, many children spend their holidays attending workshops, learning new skills and participating in creative activities. While modern lifestyles have transformed the way young people spend their vacations, the essence of summer holidays continues to hold a special place in people's hearts.

Reflecting on these changing times, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an open letter on social media addressed to children, encouraging them to make the most of their summer break by embracing meaningful real-life experiences beyond digital screens.

In his message, the Chief Minister recalled his own childhood, describing summer holidays as a time of discovery and adventure.

"I, too, eagerly waited for the summer holidays as a child. They were an opportunity to explore a world beyond the classroom. Visiting my maternal uncle's house, spending time with grandparents, playing with cousins and friends, climbing trees to pluck seasonal fruits, catching fish in ponds and playing cricket or football in the fields until evening are memories I still cherish," he wrote.

Acknowledging the impact of technology on modern life, Sarma said that while mobile phones and the internet have made life easier, they cannot replace the value of real-world experiences.

He urged children to visit their maternal grandparents or relatives if possible, spend time listening to stories from their grandparents, play outdoor games with friends, read good books and learn something new during the holidays.

The Chief Minister also encouraged families planning trips during the vacation to explore Assam's rich cultural and historical heritage. He suggested visiting landmarks such as Science City, the Martyrs' Memorial and the Maidam of the Ahom general Lachit Barphukan to gain a deeper understanding of the state's history and culture.

In a special appeal, Sarma encouraged children to revive the fading tradition of letter writing by writing a letter to a friend, teacher, relative or someone they admire.

"Although the habit of writing letters is gradually disappearing, letters help express emotions more deeply and nurture creativity," he said.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that children would return from the summer holidays enriched with new experiences, fresh ideas and lasting memories, while wishing them a happy and fulfilling vacation.