Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Greetings On Wanchuwa Festival

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Tiwa community, on the occasion of the Wanchuwa Festival, a significant post-harvest celebration that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous Tiwa people.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Wanchuwa as a celebration of a bountiful harvest, community bonding and gratitude towards nature, underscoring its importance in preserving Assam's diverse tribal traditions.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone, especially my brothers and sisters of the Tiwa community, on the occasion of the Wanchuwa Festival. A beautiful reflection of our region's rich heritage, Wanchuwa is a celebration of a bountiful harvest, community bonding and gratitude to nature," Sarma said.

Traditionally observed by the Tiwa (Lalung) community, particularly in parts of Karbi Anglong, the Wanchuwa Festival is celebrated every five to six years between June and August. The festival is marked by traditional music and dance performances, ceremonial rice-pounding rituals, and the preparation of wanrusa, a steamed rice cake offered to community deities as a symbol of thanksgiving and prosperity.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the Assam Government's commitment to preserving and promoting the unique customs, traditions and cultural heritage of the state's indigenous communities through the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department.

He said the department continues to work towards safeguarding Assam's rich cultural legacy while ensuring that the traditions of its indigenous communities are preserved for future generations.