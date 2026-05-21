Morigaon: Tiwa bodies demand cancellation of satellite township plan in Jagiroad

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Tiwa organizations have come down heavily against the government’s move to set up a satellite township at Sindhisar, Jagiroad, near the state capital. They demanded a written assurance from the chief secretary that the plan would be dropped. In connection with this, the organizations held a discussion with the district commissioner of Morigaon at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday. They demanded that the government drop the project of the satellite township within the constituencies of the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) as the ethnic community had rights to the land. The organizations said that though the district administration had suspended the order issued for the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) against the setting up of the satellite township, it was not enough and demanded that the entire project be cancelled.

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