Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Greetings Paschimbanga Divas Greetings

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas, describing the day as a defining moment in India's history that ensured a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union during Partition.

In a post on Twitter wrote "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on Paschimbanga Divas. This day marks a defining moment in India's history, shaped by the efforts of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and countless other Hindu nationalists, who ensured that a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union and became a refuge for dispossessed Hindus during Partition”

The observance comes as the BJP has sought greater recognition of the historical significance of 20th June, the date on which the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted in 1947 in favour of creating a separate province. The decision eventually led to the formation of West Bengal following the Partition of India.

Sarma also alleged that the significance of the event had been overlooked for decades.

"For years, the importance of this chapter was intentionally overlooked by the Left ecosystem in deference to their vote bank. Today, the people of Bengal can rightfully acknowledge and take pride in this important part of their history," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister concluded his message by wishing peace, prosperity and renewed glory for West Bengal. He also invoked the blessings of Goddess Durga for the well-being of the state's people.