Himanta Biswa Sarma Government Begins Second Term with First Cabinet Session Today

The newly formed Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to hold its first cabinet meeting on Wednesday at 2 PM at the State Guest House in Koinadhara, Guwahati, marking the formal beginning of the BJP-led administration’s third consecutive term in office.

The meeting assumes significant political and administrative importance as it comes just a day after Sarma and his council of ministers were sworn in following the BJP-led NDA’s emphatic return to power in Assam. The inaugural cabinet session is expected to lay down the immediate governance agenda and policy direction of the new government.

According to sources, the cabinet is likely to deliberate on a range of key issues concerning governance priorities, implementation of election commitments, public welfare programmes, and administrative restructuring for the new term. Discussions may also focus on accelerating ongoing infrastructure and development projects across the state, particularly in sectors such as roads, health, education, investment, and rural development.

The BJP-led NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, reinforcing the party’s political dominance in the state. The victory is being viewed as a strong endorsement of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership and the BJP government’s governance model over the past five years.

During the election campaign, the ruling alliance had promised to continue its focus on welfare schemes, economic growth, youth empowerment, women-centric initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and strengthening law and order. The first cabinet meeting is expected to begin translating those promises into administrative action.