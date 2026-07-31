Himanta Biswa Sarma: Government Resumes Orunodoi Payments from 1st August

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Aadhaar-seeded payments under the Orunodoi scheme will resume from 1st August, with 37.1 lakh women set to receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

Sarma made the announcement on 30th July, remarked the beneficiaries would receive Rs 1,250 each under the flagship welfare scheme. However, women in flood-affected districts will receive enhanced assistance of Rs 2,500 this month to support their recovery and rehabilitation.

The additional financial aid will be extended to beneficiaries in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. The Chief Minister also said that Orunodoi Sahayaks would be deployed to assist people requiring support in accessing the scheme.

Describing August as "a special month for Assam", Sarma said several welfare initiatives would be rolled out over the coming weeks. The announcement after a video conference with Deputy Commissioners from across the state to review the implementation of key government schemes.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of application forms for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes would begin in the first week of August. He added that the government aims to provide financial assistance exceeding Rs 300 crore to more than five lakh students in October to help them continue their education.

Sarma also announced that the state's subsidised ration scheme would resume from 10th August . Under the programme, more than 70 lakh beneficiaries will receive free ration along with 1 kg of masur dal and 1 kg of sugar by paying Rs 100 per ration card.

He directed district administrations to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the welfare schemes and that services are delivered efficiently without delay.