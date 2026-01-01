‘Arunodoi Day’ Celebrated in Nagaon Honouring Assamese Renaissance; 53 Journalists Felicitated

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, in collaboration with Ramanujan Higher Secondary School commemorated Arunodoi Day on January 1.
The event, that was organised at the Ramanujan Higher Secondary School’s newly built auditorium paid homage to the historic ‘Arunodoi’ magazine, hailed as the torchbearer of the Assamese Renaissance.
In the same event, 53 journalists from various corners of Nagaon were felicitated for their dedication to ethical journalism and unwavering commitment to public service.
President of the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Sarat Borkotoky presided over the celebrations. In his address, Dr. Borkotoky termed Arunodoi as “the flame of Assamese Renaissance”. He added that when the Assamese language faced marginalization in the early 19th century, Arunodoi was a beacon of hope and revival.
“Miles Bronson was not just a foreign missionary, he was devoted practitioner of Assamese language and culture”, Dr. Borkotoky said.
The session also featured a key note address by Sangeeta Baruah Bora, Vice Principal of Ramanujan Higher Secondary School. Her lecture titled “The Arunodoi Era and Miles Bronson in the History of Assamese Literature,” offered a profound reflection on the transformative role of missionaries in shaping the linguistic and cultural identity of Assam.
“History is like the colours of a rainbow,” she remarked poetically, emphasizing that Arunodoi was not merely a publication but a blazing flame of enlightenment that guided the Assamese nation onto a new path of intellectual awakening.
Sangeeta Baruah Bora credited Bronson with compiling one of the earliest Assamese dictionaries and emphasized his deep love and scholarly dedication to the language.
“Arunodoi sang the song of liberation,” she said, “awakening scientific consciousness and critical thinking in the Assamese mind.”
Sangeeta Bora also urged the media fraternity to uphold analytical integrity and continue serving as the conscience of society.
The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamps before the portraits of Miles Bronson and musical icon Zubeen Garg. Several cultural performances by students of the Ramanujan HS School, including a rendition of “Siro Senehi Mur Vaxa Jononi” and a traditional ghosha nritya by Nayana Nandini Bora and Ismita Bora lighted up the celebrations.
Several dignitaries including former Sahitya Sabha President Thogit Mahanta, regional secretary Rewat Kumar Hazarika, advisor Ghanakanta Bora, Nagaon Press Club President Jiten Barkatoki, and senior journalist Kanak Hazarika were present in the occasion.