‘Arunodoi Day’ Celebrated in Nagaon Honouring Assamese Renaissance; 53 Journalists Felicitated

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, in collaboration with Ramanujan Higher Secondary School commemorated Arunodoi Day on January 1.

The event, that was organised at the Ramanujan Higher Secondary School’s newly built auditorium paid homage to the historic ‘Arunodoi’ magazine, hailed as the torchbearer of the Assamese Renaissance.

In the same event, 53 journalists from various corners of Nagaon were felicitated for their dedication to ethical journalism and unwavering commitment to public service.

President of the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Sarat Borkotoky presided over the celebrations. In his address, Dr. Borkotoky termed Arunodoi as “the flame of Assamese Renaissance”. He added that when the Assamese language faced marginalization in the early 19th century, Arunodoi was a beacon of hope and revival.