Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails the Release Of 15 Pygmy Hogs Into Manas National Park

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the release of 15 pygmy hogs into the wild at Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, describing it as a significant achievement in the state's ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

Posting his views in a post on X on 9th June, the Chief Minister said the release marks another milestone in efforts to restore Assam's fragile grassland ecosystems and protect the endangered pygmy hog, one of the world's rarest wild pig species.

“A dash to freedom. The release of 15 pygmy hogs into the wild at Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme marks another milestone in our efforts to restore fragile grassland ecosystems and protect one of the world's rarest wild pigs,” Sarma wrote.

He added that the conservation initiative reflects Assam's commitment to preserving biodiversity and strengthening ecological balance through sustained wildlife protection measures.

The pygmy hog, an endangered species native to the grasslands of Assam, is recognised as the world's smallest and rarest wild pig. Over the years, conservation programmes have focused on breeding and reintroducing pygmy hogs into suitable natural habitats to secure their long-term survival.

Manas National Park has emerged as a key site for the species' recovery and reintroduction. Conservationists have been working to rebuild wild populations while simultaneously restoring vital grassland habitats.

Sarma's remarks come as Assam continues to highlight its conservation successes and efforts to protect endangered species through scientific wildlife management and habitat restoration programmes.