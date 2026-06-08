15 Endangered Pygmy Hogs Released into Manas National Park

Guwahati: Fifteen captive-bred pygmy hogs were released on Sunday into the Kuribeel grasslands of Manas National Park (MNP) by the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP) implemented under the aegis of the Assam Forest Department. The 15 pygmy hogs – nine females and six males – were released in the presence of Dr Vinay Gupta, PCCF (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Assam. The pygmy hog (Porcula salvania) is the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig and a species listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. It has sadly been threatened with extinction.

Over the next five years, the PHCP plans to release around 80 pygmy hogs, with the goal of rebuilding a thriving wild population of approximately 300 animals by 2040. Dr Vinay Gupta stated, “The reintroduction of the endangered pygmy hog in Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme is a remarkable conservation achievement.”

“Such efforts are vital for restoring grassland ecosystems and safeguarding threatened species. I look forward to seeing a stable and self-sustaining pygmy hog population in this landscape, further strengthening Manas as a globally important biodiversity conservation area,” he further said.

This is the sixth release of pygmy hogs into MNP since 2020, which brings the total number of the endangered species released by the PHCP to 78. Sunday’s release marks a true homecoming for the pygmy hog, as the founder population for the conservation breeding programme was originally captured from the Kuribeel grasslands of the Bansbari Range in Manas, where these animals have now been reintroduced. With no confirmed signs of pygmy hogs in Kuribeel for the past nine years, this release represents a major turning point in the recovery of the species and the restoration of its historical range.

Suman Mohapatra, Additional PCCF & CHD, BTC, said, “The return of the pygmy hog to Manas is a testament to successful habitat restoration and collaborative conservation efforts. It reflects the improving health of Manas grasslands and reinforces our commitment to securing this unique species and its ecosystem for future generations.”

This was stated in a press release issued by Aranyak.

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