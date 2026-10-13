Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads to Naharkatia to Inaugurate Multi-Sports Complex

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is visiting Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district today, to dedicate a state-of-the-art multi-sports complex to the state’s young athletes. Highlighting the state government’s focus on strengthening sports infrastructure, Sarma said facilities of this kind were being developed across Assam to prepare the next generation of sportspersons for national and international competitions.

Sharing the update on social media platform, the Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “En route to Naharkatia, almost 500 km east of Guwahati, to dedicate a state-of-the-art stadium to Assam's next-gen athletes. We're building such facilities in every corner of the state, so when India hosts the Olympics, our boys and girls will be ready to win medals.”

Sarma’s remarks underline the government’s ambition to nurture sporting talent by providing young athletes with better infrastructure, training facilities and opportunities to compete at higher levels.

The initiative is part of the state’s broader efforts to promote sports and encourage emerging talent from different parts of Assam. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that improved facilities would help prepare young sportspersons to represent the country and compete for medals on the international stage when India hosts the Olympic Games.