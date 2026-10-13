Pabitra Margherita, Rupak Sarmah Distance Themselves from Proposed Zubeen Mahotsav

Guwahati: The Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and BJP MLA Rupak Sarmah have distanced themselves from a proposed Zubeen Mahotsav in Guwahati, clarifying that they are not associated with the event amid a controversy over the alleged unauthorised use of names on its organising committee.

Pabitra Margherita issued a clarification on social media on Monday, stating that neither he nor Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had any connection with the proposed non-governmental festival planned in memory of late singer Zubeen Garg.

“The Chief Minister and I are not associated with any proposed non-governmental mahotsav or event in the name of the great artist Zubeen Garg in Guwahati,” Margherita wrote.

Rupak Sarmah, the BJP MLA from Nagaon, also denied any involvement, stating in a separate social media post that he learnt about the matter through news reports.

The clarifications came after organisers announced plans for a three-day Zubeen Mahotsav at Latasil field in Guwahati from November 18 to 20 to mark the singer’s birth anniversary.

The proposed festival has drawn objections from Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma, who alleged that their names had been included in the organising committee without their consent.

Garima, reportedly named chief adviser, categorically denied any association with the event and said the organisers had not formally approached the Zubeen Garg Trust.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club, with support from local people, has announced plans to celebrate the singer’s birthday in Dibrugarh as Srishtir Din, or a day dedicated to creativity.