World Rhino Day: Government Highlights Conservation Efforts to Protect One-Horned Rhinos

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the state’s efforts to protect the greater one-horned rhinoceros on World Rhino Day. In a post on twitter , Sarma highlighted Assam’s rhino conservation record, stating, “This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking!” He cited the figures “80% population of rhino, 0 poaching” while emphasising the state’s conservation efforts.

In a separate post, Baruah described the greater one-horned rhinoceros as one of Assam’s “most cherished symbols of natural heritage” and an important part of the state’s biodiversity.

“On #WorldRhinoDay, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rhinoceros,” Baruah said.

He said the Assam government had continued to strengthen rhino protection, habitat conservation and anti-poaching measures under Sarma’s leadership. Baruah also referred to this year’s World Rhino Day theme, “Keep the Five Alive”, which highlights the importance of protecting the five surviving rhino species — the white, black, greater one-horned, Javan and Sumatran rhinos.

He called for renewed efforts to safeguard rhinos and their habitats so that the species can continue to thrive for future generations.

Assam is home to a significant population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros, with Kaziranga National Park serving as the state’s principal stronghold for the species.