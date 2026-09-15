Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Potential of Space Technology

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the potential of space technology to strengthen resource mapping, disaster monitoring and development planning in the state.

In a post on twitter , Sarma said the state government intends to use space technology as a “force multiplier” for Assam while creating opportunities for young innovators to develop space-based solutions.

He said the proposed AssamSAT satellite and a Centre for Space Entrepreneurship in Guwahati were aimed at encouraging young innovators to explore applications of space technology for Assam and beyond.

“Space tech can be a force multiplier for Assam, from mapping resources to monitoring disasters and improving planning,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as Assam looks to expand the use of satellite-based technologies for governance and public administration, particularly in areas such as disaster management, resource mapping and development planning.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the proposed initiatives will seek to create an ecosystem where young innovators can develop space-based solutions to address local challenges while also exploring applications with wider relevance.