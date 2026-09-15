Assam Drivers’ Union Announces Low-Fare Cabs to Zubeen Kshetra on 19th September

Guwahati: The Assam State Drivers’ Union has announced a special transport arrangement for people attending the memorial programme for singer Zubeen Garg at Zubeen Kshetra on 19th September .

Under the initiative, members of the Assam Commercial Drivers’ Association, along with registered drivers, will provide cab services to visitors at minimum fares on the day of the programme.

The drivers’ union said the initiative was being organised as a mark of respect to Zubeen Garg and to facilitate hassle-free travel for people gathering at the venue to pay their respects to Zubeen Garg.

The special arrangement is also aimed at assisting mourners and other visitors who may face difficulties reaching Zubeen Kshetra due to the expected rush during the memorial programme. The union has appealed to people planning to attend the event to make use of the cab services being provided by its members while travelling to the venue on 19th September .

This step is expected to provide affordable and accessible transport for all Zubeen fans and help ease travel-related difficulties.