Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Vision for a Developed and Self-Reliant Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today outlined his vision for a peaceful, self-reliant and opportunity-driven Assam while addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Sarma said Assam was no longer only looking at other states for development models but was gradually building its own path based on peace, infrastructure, investment, industry, technology and reforms.

He said the government’s aim was to create an Assam where young people could build their careers without having to leave the state and where people and businesses from across the country and the world would come to Assam in search of opportunities.

Highlighting the state’s economic growth, Sarma said Assam’s economy had nearly tripled in less than a decade. He said the improved economic position had enabled the government to invest in major infrastructure and development projects.

The Chief Minister highlighted the emergence of new industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, and referred to major connectivity projects such as the Baihata Chariali–Tezpur four-lane highway, which he said would strengthen connectivity within Assam and improve links with Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma also spoke about several initiatives taken by the state government in recent months, including the increase in MLA Area Development funds, plans for a new satellite city near Guwahati airport and the modernisation of the Assam Police’s emergency 112 service with round-the-clock vehicles.

On women’s welfare, the Chief Minister announced a proposed measure to provide financial support to women abandoned by government employees without a legal divorce.

He said that if a government employee abandons his first wife without legally divorcing her and enters into an informal marriage with another woman, 20 per cent of his salary would be deducted and deposited directly into the first wife’s bank account if she applies to the government. Sarma said the proposed measure would help such women live with dignity.

He also said the government was considering legislation to provide similar protection to women abandoned by employees in the private sector.

Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to the fight against child marriage, saying the practice deprives children of their childhood, education and future opportunities. He called for continued and stronger efforts to protect the future of Assam’s children.

Recalling the contribution of Swargadeo Chao Lung Sukapha, the Chief Minister said his arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley began a long process of integration, coexistence and unity that helped shape Assamese society. He noted that Assam would complete 800 years since Sukapha’s arrival in 2028.

Sarma also highlighted the achievements of Assam’s sportspersons, referring to Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and badminton player Asmita Chaliha. He said their performances showed that young people from Assam could excel on global platforms when provided with the right opportunities.

The Chief Minister said Assam’s development vision was not limited to infrastructure and economic growth but also focused on ensuring dignity for citizens, opportunities for young people, economic empowerment for women, connectivity for villages and hope for every family.

He also emphasised the importance of patriotism and said it remained an integral part of India’s civilisational identity.

On Independence Day, Sarma called for continued efforts to strengthen Assam’s development, social harmony and unity while ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society.