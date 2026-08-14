Assam Government Announces Flag Hoisting Timings for Independence Day

Guwahati: The Assam Government has announced the schedule for hoisting the National Flag at public places, government and semi-government offices, educational institutions and the official residences of government functionaries on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department on August 13, the National Flag will be hoisted at the official residences of government functionaries at 7:00 AM on August 15.

At 7:30 AM, the flag will be hoisted at government and semi-government offices, educational institutions and other establishments across the state. Meanwhile, ceremonial flag hoisting at public places will take place at 9:00 AM.

The General Administration Department issued the notification with the approval of the competent authority, fixing the timings for Independence Day celebrations across Assam.

The state will celebrate the 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with various programmes and ceremonial events planned across districts.