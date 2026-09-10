Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates PepsiCo India Food Manufacturing Facility in Nalbari

Guwhati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated PepsiCo India’s new food manufacturing facility at the AIDC Industrial Park in Banekuchi, Nalbari district, marking a significant development in the state’s industrial growth.

The facility, spread across 44.2 acres of greenfield land, is expected to create new economic opportunities and strengthen Assam’s position as an emerging manufacturing hub in the Northeast.

The inauguration of the much-anticipated PepsiCo facility is being seen as an important milestone in Assam’s growth story, with the project expected to generate employment and support local economic development.

A key feature of the facility is its focus on women’s participation in the workforce. The company has set a target of ensuring at least 75 per cent representation of women among its employees.

The new manufacturing unit is also expected to provide opportunities for local communities and contribute to the development of the surrounding industrial ecosystem.

The inauguration comes as the Assam government continues to focus on attracting major investments and expanding industrial infrastructure across the state, with the aim of creating jobs and boosting economic activity.