Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Nagaon Bypoll Campaign

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began campaigning in Nagaon for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, addressing a public meeting in Raha in support of BJP candidate Debashish Sharma.

Sarma is scheduled to address 16 election meetings across eight Assembly constituencies in Nagaon district as part of the BJP’s campaign. He is also expected to hold rallies in Dhing and Samaguri during the day.

The Chief Minister has further campaign programmes scheduled in Nagaon on 30th September , 2nd October and 4th October . The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll has triggered intensified political activity in the district, with candidates and parties stepping up their outreach ahead of polling.

During today’s campaign, Sarma sought support for Debashish Sharma and addressed voters in Raha as part of the BJP’s election programme.

The bypoll is being closely watched in Assam, with major political parties campaigning across the constituency. Further campaign programmes involving senior leaders are expected in the coming days as parties intensify their efforts ahead of polling.