Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Orunodoi 3.0, Expands Support for 37 Lakh Women

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Orunodoi 3.0, announcing that nearly 37 lakh women across the state will benefit from the flagship welfare scheme aimed at strengthening financial security for women.

Speaking at the launch event, Sarma said the scheme has empowered lakhs of women by providing financial assistance that has helped them manage their households with greater dignity and confidence.

To improve service delivery, the Chief Minister announced that every Assembly constituency will have a dedicated Orunodoi Sarathi to assist beneficiaries and address grievances related to the scheme. He said the Sarathis would ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements without difficulty.

Sarma also announced the introduction of Aadhaar verification to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of funds. He said complaints had been received in the past regarding irregularities, but Aadhaar-linked bank accounts would eliminate such fraudulent practices. However, he noted that some beneficiaries might experience temporary delays in receiving payments while the verification process is completed.

The Chief Minister further announced that beneficiaries would soon be able to withdraw a portion of their annual assistance in advance to meet urgent financial needs, with the amount to be repaid later through monthly instalments of Rs 200.

Describing Orunodoi as more than just a welfare scheme, Sarma said it had become a "family" connecting millions of women across Assam. Referring to the recent floods, he said every beneficiary had voluntarily contributed Rs 150 towards relief efforts. The collected funds will be used to support flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

He also announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for beneficiaries in flood-hit districts and urged women whose payments were delayed due to Aadhaar-related issues to complete the verification process, assuring that pending funds would be released within the month.