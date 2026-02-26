Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Three Student-Focused Initiatives in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced the launch of three major initiatives aimed at supporting students and strengthening the state’s education ecosystem.
The Chief Minister said the government has introduced Jibon Prerana, under which 2025 graduates will receive Rs 2,500 per month for one year to support them during their preparation for competitive examinations and job search.
He also announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for PhD scholars and Rs 40,000 for Divyang scholars. In addition, Industry 4.0 Technology Centres will be set up in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to enhance technical skills among youth.
“This complements our Nijut Moina Asoni started in 2024 for our girls. Together both schemes will cover 10 lakh students each and bolster our efforts to promote higher education and develop critical thinking amongst our youth whilst warding off the social evil of child marriage,” Sarma wrote on X.
Highlighting support for male students, the Chief Minister said that the boys of Assam now have ample reasons to cheer.
"Male students from economically underprivileged backgrounds enrolled in UG and PG courses will now get monthly financial assistance to continue their education with major expenses taken care of," he added.
The initiatives are expected to expand access to higher education and improve employability among the state’s youth.