Pema Khandu Inaugurates FLN Centre at Doimukh to Boost Early Learning

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre at Doimukh, describing it as a major step toward strengthening early-grade learning in the state.
The Chief Minister said the centre has been aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, and is designed to ensure that every child achieves foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3 while remaining sensitive to local culture and needs.
"Inaugurated the Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) Centre at Doimukh. Aligned with NEP 2020 & NIPUN Bharat Mission, the FLN Centre is first time in the country to ensure that every child attains foundational literacy and numeracy skills by the end of Grade 3 attuned with local Arunachal culture and needs," he wrote on X.
According to Khandu, the facility will follow a play-based and child-centric approach, promote mother tongue instruction in the early years, and incorporate continuous assessment methods.
The initiative also focuses on strengthening teacher capacity and encouraging active community participation.
He said the centre was developed through a collaborative effort supported by NHPC, HDFC, the Untied Fund, the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) from the Pare Hydro Project, and CSR contributions.
Khandu expressed appreciation to Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek and other stakeholders for their role in the project.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the district administration, particularly Deputy Commissioner Visakha Yadav, IAS, for her leadership in executing the initiative.