Himanta Biswa Sarma to Distribute Rs 278 Crore Assistance Under CMAAA

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to distribute financial assistance to entrepreneurs and inaugurate an exhibition of products under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0 in Guwahati .

Today, the financial assistance distribution ceremony started at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Khanapara at 11 am. Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah is scheduled to attend the event.

As per details shared for the programme, more than Rs 278 crore will be distributed among 82,219 entrepreneurs under the two phases of CMAAA.

Under CMAAA 1.0, 9,578 entrepreneurs, including 9,552 from the general category and 26 from the professional category, are set to receive assistance amounting to more than Rs 96 crore.

Under CMAAA 2.0, assistance worth more than Rs 182 crore will be distributed among 72,641 entrepreneurs, comprising 72,447 from the general category and 194 from the professional category.

The scheme provides Rs 2 lakh per entrepreneur under the general category and Rs 5 lakh under the professional category, with the assistance structured as a grant and interest-free loan. Benefits also include skill development training and marketing support.

The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing products prepared by entrepreneurs.