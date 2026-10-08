Himanta Biswa Sarma Mourns the Death of Veteran Actor Nana Patekar

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died aged 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Patekar, whose real name was Vishwanath Patekar, was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him through continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. He was declared dead at around 5.20 am, as per Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of oncology at the hospital.

A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The preliminary medical assessment attributed his death to severe cardiac arrest, with further details expected after the examination.

Reacting to his death, Sarma described Patekar as a “versatile actor” and a “true nationalist”. He said the actor would be particularly remembered for his candid portrayal of social realities through his work and public views. . Voices like his come once in a generation.

Patekar was a prominent figure in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. He began his career in Marathi theatre and cinema before becoming a leading character actor in Hindi films.