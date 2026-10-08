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Legendary Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75 Following Cardiac Arrest in Goa

Global Mourning Follows the Sudden Demise of the National Award-Winning Icon
Nana Patekar
Legendary Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75 Following Cardiac Arrest in Goa
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Legendary Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The National Award-winning performer was found unresponsive at his flat in Dona Paula, Goa, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest.

Hospital officials revealed that Patekar felt uncomfortable and experienced left-sided chest pain around 2:30 AM. His caretaker subsequently alerted medical services. An ambulance rushed to his residence, where paramedics administered an on-site cardiac massage. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. He was officially declared dead at 5:20 AM.

His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the media. In response to the tragedy, the Maharashtra government announced a state funeral for the iconic actor.

Tributes are pouring in across the globe.

Co-star Akshay Kumar expressed his grief, saying, "It’s hard to believe you’re gone, Nana ji. You were one of a kind."

Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of a rare talent celebrated for his intense performances and powerful dialogue delivery.

Also Read: Assam: CCTV Footage Shows Himashree Boro Before Death in Andhra Pradesh

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