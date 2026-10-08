Legendary Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75 Following Cardiac Arrest in Goa

Legendary Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The National Award-winning performer was found unresponsive at his flat in Dona Paula, Goa, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest.

Hospital officials revealed that Patekar felt uncomfortable and experienced left-sided chest pain around 2:30 AM. His caretaker subsequently alerted medical services. An ambulance rushed to his residence, where paramedics administered an on-site cardiac massage. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. He was officially declared dead at 5:20 AM.

His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the media. In response to the tragedy, the Maharashtra government announced a state funeral for the iconic actor.

Tributes are pouring in across the globe.

Co-star Akshay Kumar expressed his grief, saying, "It’s hard to believe you’re gone, Nana ji. You were one of a kind."

Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of a rare talent celebrated for his intense performances and powerful dialogue delivery.