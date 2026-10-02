Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Highlights Swadeshi and Rural Self-Reliance

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, linking the freedom fighter’s principles of Swadeshi and self-reliance with his government’s focus on strengthening villages and panchayats.

“Remembering Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti,” Sarma wrote in a post on twitter.

Himanta Biswa Srama said India, guided by Gandhi’s vision, was moving towards a new era of “Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta”, while emphasising the importance of ensuring that development reaches people at the grassroots level.

Sarma also highlighted the role of panchayats in implementing welfare and development programmes. Referring to Finance Commission funding, he said more than Rs 525 crore had been allocated to Assam’s panchayats in 2025 to support welfare initiatives at the grassroots.

He said the state government would continue working to strengthen rural institutions and empower villages and panchayats to become more resilient and self-reliant.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on 2nd October to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence following a 2007 United Nations resolution.