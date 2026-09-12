Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Srimanta Sankardev on Tirobhav Tithi

Guwahati: Today, the Dr. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev on his sacred Tirobhav Tithi, recalling the revered saint’s immense contribution to Assamese society and his enduring legacy.

Describing Srimanta Sankardev as one of Bharat’s great Vaishnavite saints, Sarma said his spiritual vision played a significant role in strengthening the civilisational and cultural unity of the country.

The Chief Minister praised Sankardev’s profound teachings and contributions to art and literature, which enriched Assamese society and helped preserve and pass on the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma to successive generations.

Sarma also recalled Gurujona’s commitment to the welfare of humankind and his ideals of devotion, harmony and social upliftment.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to building an Assam guided by Srimanta Sankardev’s timeless principles and vision for a harmonious and socially uplifted society.