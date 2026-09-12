Students from UP takes part in Community Service in Shillong After Vandalising a Homestay

Guwahati: Six students from Uttar Pradesh, were ordered by the Meghalaya High Court to undertake community service after vandalising a homestay in Shillong, participated in a cleanliness drive in the city on Friday. The students were booked after allegedly vandalising the homestay, following which an FIR was registered against them. The High Court later quashed the FIR after the students reached a settlement of Rs 2.06 lakh with the homestay proprietor.

As part of the settlement, the students paid compensation and tendered an unconditional apology for their conduct. The court also directed two of them to pay an additional Rs 25,000 each to the owner of the homestay within a week.

The two students were ordered to complete six days of community service. They served the first three days at the Sikh Centre Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Lachumiere from 8th September .

On Friday, they joined Jiva Cares’ Project Operation Clean-Up for the remaining three days and took part in cleanliness activities in Shillong’s city centre.

The court directed that a report on the satisfactory completion of the community service be submitted through the public prosecutor. The matter will be taken up on 15th September to record compliance.