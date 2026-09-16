Himanta Biswa Sarma Praises Kokrajhar Administration’s Free Civil Service Mentorship Programme

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty for initiating a free mentorship programme aimed at helping civil service aspirants prepare for competitive examinations.

Taking to social media platform twitter , Sarma said the Kokrajhar district administration had adopted a “great model” to support young people preparing for civil service examinations.

The six-month mentorship programme is being conducted free of cost and is led by serving government officers. It aims to provide aspirants with practical insights, guidance and a better understanding of the demands of civil service examinations, going beyond conventional rote learning.

Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to all the participating aspirants and commended the initiative for making guidance more accessible to young people aspiring to join the civil services.

The programme is intended to help candidates strengthen their preparation by gaining insights from serving officials and understanding the practical aspects of public administration.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as the Kokrajhar district administration continues the mentorship initiative to support civil service aspirants and provide them with structured guidance during their examination preparation.