Manipur's Ethnic Conflict Led to Rs 1,200 Crore GST Revenue Decline

Guwahati: Today, Manipur’s Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the prolonged ethnic conflict in the state had led to a decline of more than Rs 1,200 crore in GST revenue between 2023 and 2026, putting considerable pressure on the state’s economy.

Speaking at the 52nd Foundation Day celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) in Imphal, Khemchand said repeated bandhs and blockades had severely affected economic activity and development. He appealed to civil society organisations to refrain from using such measures as a form of protest and called for collective efforts to support economic recovery.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which began in May 2023, has been accompanied by disruptions to the movement of people and goods.

On journalists’ welfare, Khemchand announced that the monthly pension for journalists would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the family pension would rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. He also said pending advertisement bills worth around Rs 1 crore had been disbursed.

The announcements were made during the AMWJU’s 52nd Foundation Day programme, where the chief minister acknowledged the contribution of journalists to society.